West Fargo Police rescue man from arson fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Police display an intense act of heroism during a fire call.

They where called to 108 C street where a man had started a fire in another homeowner’s garage as he made threats to shoot the police.

Officers made the difficult decision to run into the flames to rescue the man. They are being treated for smoke inhalation while the man who was making threats is being held at a hospital.

All parties are currently in stable condition.

“The individual inside made threats that he was going to shoot the officers. The officers made a determination that for the safety of the individual with the flames beginning to engulf the garage they would make entry. They entered and pulled the man out of the fire,” West Fargo Police Asst. Chief Jerry Boyer said.

The man could face charges.