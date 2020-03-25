Workers On The Frontline Get Workers Compensation Coverage In North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has signed an executive order to protect frontline workers.

It provides workers compensation coverage for first responders and health care workers exposed to COVID-19 on the job.

It covers paid and voluntary workers subjected to quarantine due to the virus.

Compensation includes wage replacement and medical benefits.

Burgum says the current workers compensation law does not cover viruses.

An estimated 80,000 workers will be covered under the executive order.

64,046 paid medical providers, including nursing home workers

1,101 paid firefighters

7,714 volunteer firefighters

5,907 paid law enforcement personnel, including correctional officers

873 volunteer ambulance personnel.

Coverage is available beginning March 13, 2020, the date that Burgum declared a state of emergency in North Dakota for the COVID-19 public health crisis.

To apply for benefits, workers can visit the WSI website.