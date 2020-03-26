Social Distancing: Star Trek & Chocolate

A New Series Is Free To Stream, And Get Inspired In The Kitchen

I’m very excited to get home and socially distance myself today. I don’t stay current with a lot of shows, but one of the few I make a point to watch is streaming its finale today, and they’re making it available to everyone!

Star Trek: Picard is comfort TV for me. Some of my earliest memories are watching Star Trek: The Next Generation with my dad. And I’ve been digging this new series. The finale of Picard’s 10-episode first season dropped this morning on CBS All Access. And Patrick Steward announced on Twitter that you can watch the series for free through April 23rd without subscribing to the streaming service. If you do watch it, send me a message on social media. We can nerd out about it together.

But you need some snacks if you’re binging a new show, right? I bet a lof of us are stretching our culinary skills further than ever with all the extra time we have.

Here’s an idea: make your own chocolate.

Jessica shared pics on Facebook. Chocolate with only four ingredients: Cocoa butter, cocoa powder, sugar, and a touch of powdered milk. She does say to remember to use powdered sugar for texture, but she says it was amazing.

Are you trying out some new stuff in the kitchen? Are you getting creative? Are you getting weird? Show us!

Keep letting us know how you’re practicing social distancing! Message or comment on Facebook or Twitter.

We’ll share what you guys are doing and I’ll keep sharing how I’m adapting. Let’s have a little fun while we’re doing it.