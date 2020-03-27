Devils Lake’s Grant Nelson wins North Dakota Mr. Basketball

The Firebirds senior is committed to play at North Dakota State next year

FARGO, N.D. –Devils Lake’s Grant Nelson is this year’s winner of North Dakota Mr. Basketball.

The 6-foot-10 senior averaged 25 points, 18 rebounds and six blocked shots per game this year for the Firebirds. He finished voting with 88 points for the award.

There will be a plenty more to see from Nelson in the future, as he is committed to play basketball at North Dakota State University.