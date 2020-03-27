External healthcare provider on Eventide on 8th campus in Moorhead tests positive for Covid-19

MOORHEAD, Minn – Eventide officials tell us a healthcare worker that had been at the Eventide on Eighth campus this week has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Sanford Health confirms that healthcare worker is their employee.

Sanford officials say they are working closely with the state to monitor the situation and are taking all necessary precautions to contact those who were in contact with the employee.

The assisted living facility says no residents have tested positive.

Eventide has already had a Covid-19 plan in place with guidelines from the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services. They’re also not permitting visitors, restricting residents from congregating and monitor and screen residents daily. Staff is also screened as they enter the building.

Eventide says external providers are helping residents through video conferencing and the company is working hard to protect residents’ health, which is a top priority.