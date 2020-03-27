Fake Social Media Post Claims MN Fishing Season Cancelled

ST.PAUL, MINN. – The Minnesota DNR says do not believe it.

A social media report that was going around saying the Minnesota fishing season would be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic is not true.

The false report was made on Minnesota DNR letterhead and encouraged anglers to request access to their favorite fishing areas in the state.

The DNR says that all bodies of water will be open for fishing this season.

The fishing opener this year for trout is April 18th, walleye, sauger and northern pike on May 9th and muskie on June 6th,