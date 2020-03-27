House Passes $2.2T Rescue Package, Rushes It to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has given near-unanimous approval to legislation designed to prevent the economy from collapsing and rush resources to overburdened health care providers and struggling families during the deepening coronavirus epidemic.

The unprecedented $2.2 trillion relief package passed the chamber by voice vote Friday after an impassioned session conducted along the social distancing guidelines imposed by the crisis.

The vote sent the bill to President Donald Trump, who has said he’ll immediately sign it.

The legislation will speed government payments of $1,200 to most Americans and increase jobless benefits for millions of people thrown out of work.

Businesses big and small will get loans, grants and tax breaks.