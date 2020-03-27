Moorhead Public Schools Discusses Distance Learning Strategies

The online lessons will begin on Monday and go through March 30

MOORHEAD, Minn.- Students in Pre-K will have a weekly guide and the parents of the students will receive a flexible learning plan.

The goal of the flexible plan is to make sure the kids are engaged and that they’re having fun with it.

Students from Kindergarten to fourth grade will have a plan including flexible voice and choice, and video clips with short lessons.

Power school learning will be the main platform used for grades five through 12.

“Our role is that during a time of social distance, we continue to build close relationships and partnerships, and that is remembering that we have a variety of learners, and that we have wrap around support services,” Asst. Superintendent for Learning and Accountability Tamara Uselman says.

Moorhead schools hopes to get back to traditional education on May 5th.