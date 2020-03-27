ND Health Officials Want The Community To Keep Taking Basic Coronavirus Precautions

With the first death reported in the State, they say now more than ever it's important to flatten the curve

NORTH DAKOTA – North Dakota Health Officials are stressing the importance of practicing basic safety precautions.

“The guidance is the same, it’s just for people to be really vigilant about it. So, it’s those really good prevention practices. It’s that social distancing piece,” says Fargo Cass Public Health director Desi Fleming.

They say when going out to do grocery shopping, make sure to have an idea of what you want to get before heading there so you can get out quicker.

“Make a list when you go to the grocery store so you only get the items that you need and are quick in and out. If you’re one of those immune compromised or elderly persons, shop during those early hours at the grocery store and Target, Walmart, just so that the risk of being around are less,” says Regional Field Epidemiologist Brenton Nesemeier.

They also say you can get together with friends even if you don’t gather in the same space.

“Stay at home, avoid community gatherings, avoid hanging out at your friends house. Social distancing isn’t about getting together with a group of friends, having game night at their house. Have game night over Zoom, or Skype or other web services,” he says.

Health Officials want to stress the importance of calling your primary care doctor if you think you might have COVID-19 symptoms.

“We don’t just want people showing up at the doctor’s office unannounced. Call ahead and make arrangements to be tested,” Nesemeier adds.

The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.