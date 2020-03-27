Play of the Year bracket Round 1: March 27

Sheyenne, Davies ARE UP FOR PLAY OF THE YEAR IN ROUND ONE

FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne and Davies boys basketball are the second pair of Play of the Week winners from this season to go head-to-head in KVRR’s Play of the Year bracket.

First up from Sheyenne, Blake Berg forces the turnover and Tyler Terhark finishes off the play with a slam dunk. That won the Mustangs the play of the week honors early in the basketball season.

It’s up against another big slam from Davies, courtesy of the Eagle’s Owen Hektner.

Which play is better? That’s for you to decide. Vote on our website or twitter page KVRR sports. The winner, as always, will get announced on Monday’s newscast at both 6 and 9.