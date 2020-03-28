Fergus Falls Company Makes Medical Gowns For Hospital

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — A Fergus Falls company is switching gears from boats to medical gowns.

Shortex Products says they felt the need to make the change to help out those who need supplies while fighting the pandemic.

They say the equipment they use for the boat covers and other products were able to make the switch over to the medical gowns.

The gowns made in the shop will go directly to the local hospitals in town.

The owner of the business says it’s important for people to stick together in this time of need.