LIVE: ND Governor Burgum Daily COVID-19 Update

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 4 p.m. today with State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte and Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, head of the Department of Emergency Services, to discuss steps being taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 in North Dakota.

A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 27 at 3 p.m. – March 28 at 9 a.m. 

·        Woman in her 40s from Mountrail County, under investigation 

·        Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread 

·        Man in his 60s from Sioux County, community spread 

·        Man in his 30s from Stark County, under investigation  

·        Man in his 40s from Morton County, under investigation  

·        Man in his 30s from Stark County, close contact 

·        Man in his 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation  

·        Man in his 40s from Burleigh County, under investigation  

·        Man in his 60s from Barnes County, under investigation  

·        Woman in her 50s from Barnes County, under investigation 

·        Woman in her 60s from Cass County, under investigation  

·        Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation  

·        Woman in her 50s from Cass County, travel 

·        Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation 

·        Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation  

 

P.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 28 at 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

·        Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread 

·        Woman in her 20s from Morton County, under investigation  

·        Woman in her 40s from Divide County, under investigation  

·        Man in his 50s from Mercer County, under investigation  

·        Woman in her 50s from Ward County, close contact  

·        Man in his 30s from Ward County, close contact 

·        Man in his 20s from Ward County, under investigation 

·        Man in his 40s from McLean County, under investigation 

·        Woman in her 40s from McLean County, under investigation  

·        Woman in her 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation  

·        Man in his 40s from Mountrail County, under investigation  

 

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation 

 
BY THE NUMBERS 

3107 – Total Tested (+399 individuals from yesterday) 

3013 – Negative (+373 individuals from yesterday) 

94 – Positive (+26 individuals from yesterday) 

16 – Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday) 

18 – Recovered (+3 individuals from yesterday) 

1 – Death (+0 individuals from yesterday) 

