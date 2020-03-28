North Dakota signs executive order to slow COVID-19 spread from travelers

The order would apply to those returning to the state internationally or from one of the 23 states that have been classified as having widespread disease by the CDC

FARGO, N.D. — There continues to be a concern about people traveling into the state of North Dakota and the potential that they may spread COVID-19.

Governor Doug Burgum signed an executive order to help slow that spread.

The order specifically involves individuals returning to the state internationally or from one of the 23 states that have been classified as having widespread disease by the CDC.

“As an individual who is returning from travel or entering into North Dakota, immediately upon rentry to the state, you must quarantine for a period of 14 days,” said state health officer, Mylynn Tufte.

The list of the 23 states that are classified as having widespread disease can be found at health.nd.gov/coronavirus