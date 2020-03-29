Keeping kids engaged while learning from home

With schools closing to stop the spread of coronavirus, parents may find themselves teaching children at home

FARGO, N.D. — Sylvan Learning in Fargo is offering some tips and tricks to help parents keep their children engaged while learning from home.

They say it’s important to maintain a daily schedule.

Keep the schedule flexible so parents can help their children with assignments before or after they’re done with work.

They also recommend taking breaks to get the kids moving, like taking a walk through the neighborhood.

It’s also crucial that kids are in a fitting environment to complete their school work.

“When they are doing those more intense projects, make sure they have a distraction-free zone at home where it’s quiet and clean and they have space to work,” says Kari Weigel with Sylvan Learning.

Sylvan is now offering virtual live instruction for those who need assistance throughout the pandemic.