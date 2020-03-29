Teen Hits 120 MPH While Fleeing Highway Patrol, Arrested For DUI

A trooper tried to stop 18-year-old Zander Johnson around 1:30 Saturday morning

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — A Valley City teen is arrested for drunken driving after fleeing the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

A trooper tried to stop 18-year-old Zander Johnson around 1:30 Saturday morning for an equipment violation, about 9 miles south of Valley City.

Johnson took off on Highway 1 at speeds hitting 120 miles per hour.

He slowed and pulled over shortly after the chase started.

Johnson was taken into custody for DUI and fleeing.