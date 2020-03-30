Big Draft: Jordan

Jordan drove 480 miles to take his Little, Blake, to his first Vikings game

The NFL draft is one of the few sporting events that hasn’t been postponed or cancelled yet. Thankfully the can do it over the phone.

But there’s another draft that’s still going on, too. Help a kid in our region at The Big Draft with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Meet the latest Big to declare for The Big Draft, Jordan!

He has been a Big for over 3 years and his top stat is driving 480 miles to take his Little, Blake, to his first Vikings game!

That is some fandom right there.

The NFL is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters for the Big Draft.

It only takes four hours a month to help a kid reach their full potential.

Four hours! A Vikings game almost takes that long.

If you want to join the draft and help one of the 90-plus kids who need a Big, go to bbbsfargo.org.