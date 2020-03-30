Confinement Order In Place For Those Returning To North Dakota

'Snowbirds' and spring-breakers from out-of-state are also recommended to self-quarantine

BISMARCK, N.D. — If you are coming back to North Dakota from any of the states in red on this map or any international location, you must quarantine for 14 days.

That is in a confinement order signed by North Dakota State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte.

It’s in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

‘Snowbirds’ and spring-breakers arriving in North Dakota from out-of-state are also recommended to self-quarantine for a period of two weeks.

You’re also encouraged to complete the travel survey found on the department of health website to receive information on how to monitor for symptoms.