NDDoH Reports Second COVID-19 Related Death in North Dakota

The woman acquired the virus through community spread.

MCHENRY COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health has reported the second death related to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

The department says a woman in her 80s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions died from complications with COVID-19.

It was confirmed that the woman acquired the virus through community spread.

The NDDoH has confirmed 109 positive cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota. Nineteen people have been hospitalized, 19 have recovered and two people have died.