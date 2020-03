Sheyenne’s Terhark Advances in Play of the Year Bracket

Terhark's Dunk moves in to Elite Eight

FARGO, N.D. — On Friday night during Sports Extra, the KVRR Sports team announced the next two nominees for the Play of the Academic Year bracket.

After the second week of voting, Sheyenne’s Tyler Terhaek and his dunk against Grand Forks Central from December advances on to the Elite Eight after taking home 66 percent of the vote.

Congrats to Terhark and the Mustangs for moving on.