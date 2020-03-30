YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties Offers Child Care for Essential Workers

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties is offering child care to all essential personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Children of emergency first responders such as police officers, firefighters, healthcare professionals, city or county staff, grocery store staff and others are eligible for the care.

The services are available for both YMCA members and non-members.

Care will be provided for children ages six weeks through fifth grade level.

The following YMCA centers are offering care:

Fercho YMCA | 400 1st Avenue South, Fargo | Hours: 5:30am – 8:30pm Weekdays

Schlossman YMCA | 4243 19th Avenue South, Fargo | Hours: 6:30am – 6:00pm Weekdays

Calvary YMCA | 4575 45th Street South, Fargo | Hours: 6:30am – 6:00pm Weekdays

South YMCA | 4225 38th Street South, Fargo | Hours: 6:30am – 6:00pm Weekdays

West Fargo YMCA | 1042 14th Avenue East, West Fargo | Hours: 6:30am – 6:00pm Weekdays

The YMCA will work with families whose schedules require them to work outside these business hours.

For more information and registration forms visit: ymcacassclay.org/essentialcare