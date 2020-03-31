Minnesota Lawmaker Calls for Refunds for College Student Housing Expenses

ST.PAUL, MINN, – State Representative Pat Garofalo of Farmington is introducing a bill that would require Minnesota colleges and universities to refund 90 percent of students’ unused room and board expenses. COVID-19 has forced most institutions to go to “distance learning.”

Garofalo says some students are getting as little as half of what they paid, and it would be wrong “putting an undue burden on our students for room and board usage that they’re not even using.”

He says given what’s happened to the economy with COVID-19, it’s reasonable to expect that higher education institutions will have to make budget reductions.