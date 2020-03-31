Mountain Lion Neutralized in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D.–A mountain lion was put down after police say it exhibited behavior associated with an unhealthy animal.

The West Fargo Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Ninth Street West for reports of a mountain lion sighting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived they located the animal in the tree line near Rendezvous Park. The officers immediately called the North Dakota Game and Fish who arrived at the scene shortly after.

The mountain lion was said to have exhibited behavior not associated with a healthy animal, and demonstrated an apparent lack of fear for human interaction.

The West Fargo Police Department said the close proximity to a residential area, no ability to relocate the animal and lack of normal behavior were leading factors in the decision to put the animal down.

For information about what to do if you observe a wild animal in the City of West Fargo, click here.