West Fargo Sump Pumps Must Discharge Outside Beginning April 1

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The City of West Fargo is reminding residents to switch their sump pumps to discharge outside beginning April 1.

The City says sump pumps discharging outside helps ensure the sewer system does not get overwhelmed during snow melt and rainstorms.

Drainage hoses should be directed away from buildings and cannot cross sidewalks or be placed in a way that allows the water to pool on sidewalks.

Properties that do not switch sump pumps to discharge outside may be fined $100 per month until they are confirmed to be in compliance with the ordinance.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Public Works at 701-433-5400.