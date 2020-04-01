Essentia Health Opens Drop-Off Site for Community Donations

FARGO, N.D.–Essentia Health has opened a drop-off site for community donations at its South University Clinic.

The healthcare facility says its most pressing need is for medical-grade N95 masks, but it is also in great need for medical-grade personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns, eye protection, gloves and face shields. Donors are even encouraged to create handmade masks.

Donations can be dropped off on Wednesdays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 1702 South University Drive. Donors are asked to enter the valet parking loop off University Drive and remain in their vehicles until staff comes to collect the donations.

Essentia Health’s community relations program manager, Tonya Loken said, “We appreciate our friends and neighbors graciously offering donations and support to help our staff and patients. We are humbled by your generosity and caring.”

Anyone looking for information about financial donations to support patients and workers can visit: EssentiaHealth.org/Foundation/Fargo.

Tips for creating handmade masks can be found here. Directions for creating face shields can be found here.