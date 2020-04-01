Gov. Burgum Extends Business Closure To April 20

major presidential disaster declaration also approved

BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum has extended North Dakota business closures through April 20 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump has also approved Burgum’s request for a major presidential disaster declaration.

“This approval paves the way for North Dakota to receive federal funding at state, local, tribal level and also certain non-profits,” said Burgum.

This support comes in addition to the federal resources available under the CARES Act.

The move was supported by the state’s congressional delegation.