LIVE: City of Fargo Hosts COVID-19 Briefing

FARGO, N.D.–The City of Fargo hosts a public briefing to provide updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fargo officials will be joined by other metro government officials at the city and county level as well as public health experts.

Speakers will include:

Director of Fargo Cass Public Health Desi Fleming

Clay County Public Health Administrator Kathy McKay

Essentia Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Vetter

VP and Medical Officer of Sanford Fargo Dr. Doug Griffin

Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney

West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis

Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd

Cass County Commission Chair Chad Peterson

Clay County Commission Vice-chair Jim Haney