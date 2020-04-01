LIVE: City of Fargo Hosts COVID-19 Briefing
FARGO, N.D.–The City of Fargo hosts a public briefing to provide updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fargo officials will be joined by other metro government officials at the city and county level as well as public health experts.
Speakers will include:
Director of Fargo Cass Public Health Desi Fleming
Clay County Public Health Administrator Kathy McKay
Essentia Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Vetter
VP and Medical Officer of Sanford Fargo Dr. Doug Griffin
Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney
West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis
Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd
Cass County Commission Chair Chad Peterson
Clay County Commission Vice-chair Jim Haney