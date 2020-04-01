West Acres Mall Extends Closure Through April 30

FARGO, N.D.–West Acres has announced it is extending its temporary closure of the mall through April 30th at the earliest. The mall posted a note to the community on its Facebook page. With the continued progression of COVID-19, and in keeping the health and safety of our community as our highest priority, we will be extending the temporary closure of West Acres through at least April 30th.

These times are unprecedented, and it is more important than ever for us all to come together to support one another and do the right thing – for the well-being of our community, and beyond.