Cass County Electric Cooperative Donates N-95 Face Masks to Sanford & Essentia Health

The company donated just over 1,000 masks.

CASS COUNTY – Company leaders say they wanted to do their part to support healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They looked through their inventory and saw they had extra masks they could give away.

The company found they had 54 hundred masks on hand and decided to donate just more than one thousand of them.

“You know whilst it’s important to ensure the safety of our employees. We’re just really proud to be able to give back this way. It’s one way we can make an impact in our community as we gear up for this fight with this pandemic,” Public Relations, Cass County Electric Cooperative, Steve Sjoberg says.

Cass County Electric Cooperative also encourages other local companies to give back if they have extra-supplies that are needed during these times.