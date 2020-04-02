LIVE: City of Fargo Hosts COVID-19 K-12 Education Roundtable
FARGO, N.D.–The City of Fargo is hosting a COVID-19 K-12 Education Roundtable feauring F-M K-12 administrators.
The speakers will provide information about how their education systems are continuing to provide valuable instruction through distance learning.
The speakers include:
· Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney
· Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Rupak Gandhi
· West Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Beth Slette
· Moorhead Area Public Schools Superintendent Brandon Lunak
· Oak Grove Lutheran School President Mike Slette
· Park Christian School President Chris Nellermoe
· St. John Paul II Catholic Schools President Mike Hagstrom
· Grace Lutheran School Acting Executive Officer for the School Board Donovan Larson