MATBUS Relocates Downtown Hub, Begins Construction Project

FARGO, N.D.–MATBUS is relocating its downtown hub to a new temporary location starting April 4.

The new hub will be at the former Fargo Cass Public Health building located at 401 3 Avenue North. Jefferson Lines will also move to the new location.

The current Ground Transportation Center is undergoing a major construction update to the building and parking lot. By moving the MATBUS hub, the construction can be completed quicker.

All buses at the new temporary location will park on the streets surrounding the building. The lobby of the former Fargo Cass Public Health building will remain closed to the public, but accessible portable toilets will be available.

The MATBUS hub is expected to return to the Ground Transportation Center by the end of August 2020.

For more information, visit: MATBUS.com.