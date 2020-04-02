Medical Supply Truck Rolls On Icy Highway In Steele County, Northwest of Fargo

the truck, with masks, medical gloves and gowns, was heavily damaged, but the driver wasn’t hurt

FINLEY, ND (KFGO) – A state health department emergency response truck loaded with medical supplies left a highway and rolled on a slick highway in Steele County, northwest of Fargo.

Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the truck was headed to hospitals in Northwood and Mayville when it left the road. He says the truck, with masks, medical gloves and gowns, was heavily damaged, but the driver wasn’t hurt.

The Finley Fire Dept. hauled the medical supplies to Finley.

Beckman says he believes that all of the supplies are still useable.