Menards Will Take Customers Temperature

Pets and children under the age of 16 are no longer allowed in any Menards stores as a precaution.

Jeff Abbott, a spokesman for Menards, told KVRR Local News, ““We are no longer able to allow children under the age of 16, nor pets, in any of our stores due to the COVID-19 crisis, including Moorhead and Fargo. We started doing temperature checks at Eau Claire West Menards as customers and employees enter the store and we’ll start doing temperature checks in all of our stores as soon as we can get thermometers to them.”

We have asked when the Fargo and Moorhead stores will begin the procedure, and have yet to get an answer.