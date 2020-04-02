Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program Offers Help to Minnesotans Struggling to Pay Energy Bills

SAINT PAUL, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Commerce’s Energy Assistance Program is available to help Minnesotans struggling to pay energy bills.

The department encourages the newly unemployed, households with young children, people with disabilities, veterans and seniors to apply for the program.

The Energy Assistance Program helps low-income homeowners and renters by paying grant money directly to utility companies or heating fuel vendors.

Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley said, “Increasing numbers of Minnesotans are becoming economically vulnerable due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy Assistance is an important safety net to help our households stay healthy and safe during this challenging time.”

New applicants have until July 1 to apply, but funding is limited and administered on a first-come-first-serve basis.

