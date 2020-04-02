Social Distancing: Lessons Learned From Dealing With Crisis

Other Problems Show That If We Prepare, We Can Take On Current Challenges

I don’t know about you, but I keep completely forgetting that we were facing a completely different potential crisis a month ago.

The flood forecasts were looking bad.

Fargo was getting ready to launch sandbag central for the 2nd straight year.

But man, a lot can change in a month.

And one fantastic change is the flood forecast got a lot more favorable.

Since yesterday was National Walking Day my girlfriend and I took a stroll down to Woodlawn Park in Moorhead to see how the river was looking, while practicing safe social distancing.

It still looks pretty bad. The whole dang park is underwater.

No one is gonna have a picnic under the gazebo anytime soon.

But even though river levels aren’t expected to crest for another week or so, it’s nothing to worry about.

We didn’t panic. We prepared. We know what to do. And we’re dealing with it.

Let’s use that lesson now with the coronavirus. We know that if we practice social distancing and stay away from people, it’ll make things better.

There are a lot of different ways to try and make things better. There’s a lot of conversation about wearing masks when you do have to go out public.

If you do, you can have some fun with it.

Check out my dad in his camouflage mask. My mom made him the mask.

My mom is crafty and talented as heck so I’m not surprised at all that she whipped this up.

And here’s the thing with my dad: he once camouflaged his car. He loves that stuff. So this is about perfect.

Also, April 2nd, is their anniversary, so I wanted to give them a shout out.

I love you guys. And I’m glad you’re staying safe.

Let us know how you’re staying safe and still enjoying life during social distancing.

Message or comment on Facebook or Twitter.

We’ll share what you guys are doing and we’ll keep sharing how we’re adapting. Let’s have a little fun while we’re doing it.