Fargo Police Warn of Grandparent Scams Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department is warning people about scams that target grandparents specifically.

Police say scammers pose as grandchildren who are supposedly in trouble and need money wired to them immediately. The scammers will say they need help paying a hospital bill or leaving a foreign country in the midst of COVID-19.

In order to avoid falling victim to these scams, police urge people to resist acting immediately and take action to verify the caller’s identity.

Police recommend asking questions a stranger wouldn’t know the answer to, and call a trusted family member or friend who knows the supposed caller and can verify their story.

For more information or to report a scam, visit: ftc.gov/complaint