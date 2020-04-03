Fargo Theatre Selling Popcorn For Movie Fans Staying At Home

The Money Raised Helps Support The Closed Theater

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Theatre is raising some cash and helping people out who need some snacks with their movie.

The theatre sold bags of popcorn for people to pick up on the street side of the theatre for social distancing.

The bags are resealable and just a little bigger than their large size sell for 6 bucks.

All the money raised goes right back into the theatre that has been shut down because of the Coronavirus.

“So we posted it on Monday and by Thursday we were sold out of the specialty bags that we bought so it’s been a really successful sale and we are really grateful for the support of the community,” Development And Engagement Manager Josh Volk said.

Volk says the theatre has ordered more bags and hopes to sell more popcorn sometime next week.