First responders hold parade for Sanford Children’s patients

FARGO N.D. — Snow couldn’t stop first responders from brightening the night Of hospital patients.

Metro first responders held a parade at the main entrance to wave to everyone in the hospital.

With visitation in the hospital greatly reduced, the parade is a way to help brighten the day of the people there.

Many kids were even excited to see how all the emergency lights looked in the snow.

“They’re super excited! They have been asking about it all day since it kind of broke out that everybody was coming. So, they’re really excited to see the lights and wave and say hi to everybody,” says Child Life Specialist Ashley Fadey.

Fargo police, fire and F-M Ambulance all came to show their support.