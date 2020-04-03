Former NDSU Linebacker Jabril Cox Transfers to LSU

Cox entered transfer portal on March 2nd

FARGO, N.D. — Former North Dakota State Linebacker Jabril Cox has announced the team he will play for next season after entering the transfer portal making the decision on social media.

After ending his Bison career as an FCS Champion, the senior heads to the 2020 FBS Champions LSU.

The Kansas City, Mo. native had interests from programs all around the country after entering the transfer portal on March 2nd.

Because he redshirted his freshman year at NDSU, Cox is immediately eligible to play as a grad transfer after receiving his degree.