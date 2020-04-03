LIVE: Gov. Burgum to Hold Daily COVID-19 Press Briefing

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum is holding his daily press briefing to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

Burgum will be joined by North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Jon Jensen, Major General Alan Dohrmann and Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer.

The North Dakota Department of Health reported a total of 173 positive cases, with 29 hospitalizations and 3 deaths as of April 3.

For more information, visit: health.nd.gov