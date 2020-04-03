Play of the Year Bracket Round 2: April 3

South-Shanley/West Fargo Battle for POTY Bracket Advancement

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo South-Shanley and West Fargo boys hockey are the third pair of Play of the Week winners from this season to go head-to-head in KVRR’s Play of the Year bracket.

First up from the Bruins, Alex Senf recorded a hat trick in the first period against Sheyenne on the week of December 9th.

It’s up against a nice glove save from Gabe Pederson back on the week of January 20th.

Which play is better? That’s for you to decide. Vote on our website or twitter page KVRR sports. The winner, as always, will get announced on Monday’s newscast at both 6 and 9.