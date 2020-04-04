Minnesota Department of Health lists long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases

47 senior living homes are on the list

MINNESOTA — Minnesota Department of Health released the names of the long-term care facilities in which at least one case of COVID-19 was confirmed.

According to the department, in this case, an outbreak is defined as “one or more residents, staff or contract workers with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19.”

That means some facilities were listed even though they do not have an active case among patients or staff.

Officials have confirmed cases in 47 different senior living homes, accounting for 3 percent of the positive tests in the state.

“We have identified a very narrow, narrow definition of outbreak, and as I said several times, that is a single resident who may test positive or a single staff person or a single contractor who was, you know, in the facility during their infectious period,” says Minnesota Department of Health Director of Infectious Disease Kristen Ehresmann.

Eventide Lutheran Home in Clay County is on the list, after a nurse practitioner who had been at the Moorhead facility tested positive a couple of weeks ago.

Eventide officials say they do not have any active COVID-19 cases.

St. Francis Home of Wilkin County is also on the list.

We are waiting to hear back from officials on whether or not the facility has active cases.