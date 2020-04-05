Business owner gives back to local moms amid Coronavirus pandemic

Although her shop is struggling, Vivian Fellman says she wants to give back to the community

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo business owner wants to make a difference in the lives of moms struggling during the pandemic.

As a local business owner and mother of two, Vivian Fellman of Kota Organics has experienced the stressors of the Coronavirus pandemic firsthand.

Kota Organics is a hemp wellness shop.

Fellman says her CBD products have helped clients with anxiety, depression and PTSD.

That’s why she teamed up with Tonic CBD to give 20 moms across the metro a free bottle.

“I know a lot of moms at this point are really, really struggling, especially, you know, mentally, you have to deal with the children at home and to also worry about bringing food on the table,” says Fellman.

She says although her business is struggling amid the shutdowns, it’s important to give back to the community.

Kota Organics, like many other businesses, is taking online and phone orders.

Connect with the shop through Facebook by clicking this link: www.facebook.com/kotaorganics, or at www.kotaorganics.com.