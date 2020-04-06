Dem-NPL Governor Candidate Lenz Announces Running Mate

NORTH DAKOTA – The Democratic-NPL endorsed candidate for governor of North Dakota announced her running mate.

Dr. Shelley Lenz, who is a veterinarian and small business owner, has picked Ben Vig for Lieutenant Governor.

Vig is a farmer and former lawmaker from Steele County.

He was elected to represent District 23 in the State Legislature in 2006.

He served until 2010 and supported a wide range of issues that affected the family farmer.

“I was careful to choose somebody that really shared North Dakota values, which means having a deeper understanding of our history, our economies, our culture, and our land,” said Dr. Shelley Lenz.

The Democratic-NPL Party has a full slate of candidates for all partisan statewide offices