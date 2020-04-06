Flooding Closes Section of Highway 54 Near Manvel, North Dakota

There is no signed detour in place so drivers should use an alternate route

GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. — Some rural North Dakota homes are being surrounded by flood waters.

Drone footage was taken by the North Dakota Department of Transportation of Highway 54.

Water can be seen covering the highway between I-29 and the Red River about seven miles north of Manvel.

There is no signed detour in place so drivers should use an alternate route.

The northbound off-ramp of I-29 Exit 164, about 20 miles north of Grand Forks, is also closed due to water on the roadway.