Man Charged with Murder after Victim Dies Following Assault in Hawley

UPDATE: The Hawley Police Department says the 52-year-old Moorhead man who was assaulted on April 2 has died from his injuries.

The Clay County Attorney’s Office filed formal charges against the two people arrested during the investigation on Monday.

Fifty-year-old Christopher Vincent Greywater has been charged with 2nd degree murder without intent while committing a felony.

Forty-year-old Devonna Rose Waybenais from Bemidji was charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and 2nd degree DWI.

ORIGINAL STORY:

HAWLEY, Minn. – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries and two people were arrested after an assault in Hawley.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Meadow Lane around 10:30 Thursday night for someone ringing doorbells and knocking on doors. Police found out the 50-year-old man was assaulted inside a home. He was taken to a Fargo hospital and then the Clay County Jail on assault charges.

Authorities say a 52-year-old Moorhead man was also assaulted in a home and taken to a Fargo hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 40-year-old Bemidji woman was also arrested for assault and DWI.

A 55-year-old Hawley man was arrested on a Department of Corrections violation.

Police say everyone involved knows each other and there’s no threat to the public.

The incident is still under investigation. Hawley Police did not provide the names of anyone involved.