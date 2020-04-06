North Dakota Game and Fish Department Revokes Fishing Tournament Permits

The tournaments may be rescheduled if it is deemed safe to do so.

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has revoked all fishing tournament permits for April and May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournaments may be rescheduled if it is deemed safe to do so and if there are enough open calendar days.

Organizers of North Dakota fishing tournaments scheduled June though October have been notified of the possibility of having their permits revoked as well if COVID-19 conditions remain.

For more information about upcoming fishing tournaments and permits, visit: https://gf.nd.gov/fishing