Some Moorhead homes asked to reduce water usage, disconnect sump pumps

MOORHEAD, Minn. – People living in some parts of Moorhead are asked to disconnect their sump pumps from sanitary sewer and limit water usage.

The request is being made for people living from Main Avenue south to the city limits and 8th Street to the Red River. The city says it’s possible backup into basements could happen without limiting water usage.

The city says water volumes are being monitored and the changes to water usage will be needed until at least Tuesday morning to give the system a chance to recover.