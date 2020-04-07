Clay County Sheriff’s Office to Deliver Grocery and Pharmacy Items to Rural Residents

Deputies can make deliveries Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CLAY COUNTY, Minn.–The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is offering to deliver groceries and prescriptions to rural community members who may be vulnerable to COVID-19.

The partnership will service anyone over the age of 60 or anyone with an underlying health condition who lives in rural Clay County.

Deputies will be able to provide deliveries Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning on Thursday, April 9.

Residents looking to use this service must place the order themselves, pay for the items and confirm the order is ready for pickup before calling for delivery.

Residents should call the records division at 218-299-5151 to request delivery and provide all necessary information about the items being delivered. A Clay County deputy will reach out and confirm the details and explain the delivery process. Residents must be present to receive the delivery from the deputy.

Deputies will not delivery alcohol or take-out items and residents should be sure not to call 9-1-1 when requesting deliveries.

Retailers are asked to allow deputies to pick up the order immediately upon arrival in the case that they need to respond to an emergency call.