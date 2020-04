Coyotes Make Themselves At Home At Bonanzaville

Wildlife officials are assessing the situation

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A pair of coyotes are making their home in an abandoned building at Bonanzaville in West Fargo.

The critters were spotted on surveillance cameras roaming the village and checking out their new digs.

A staff member believes they may not have a way to get out of the village.