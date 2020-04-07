LIVE: Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney and West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis Expected to Issue ‘Stay Home. Save Lives.’ Directives

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney and West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis are expected to issue individual “Stay Home. Save Lives” directives on Tuesday.

The directives are meant to expand upon Gov. Doug Burgums efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 specifically in Fargo and West Fargo.

Mayor Mahoney said, “This is the time we can make the most impact. Social distancing is critically important and the Stay Home. Save Lives directive reflects just that. This is an urgent call for our residents to help fight the community spread of COVID-19. We need you to take this seriously–now.”

Fargo Mayor Mahoney and West Fargo Commission President Dardis will be Live at 1 p.m. to issue the directives. KVRR carry the livestream on-air (15.1) as well as on KVRR.com and our Facebook page.